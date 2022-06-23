LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Invests $293,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 47.9% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $529,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 102.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 123,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,206,000 after purchasing an additional 62,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

NYSE:KMB opened at $127.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

