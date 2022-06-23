Lympo Market Token 1-Day Volume Reaches $396.00 (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (LMT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Lympo Market Token has a market cap of $68,613.94 and approximately $396.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004812 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00110997 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.00398903 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00076245 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00013983 BTC.

About Lympo Market Token

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Lympo Market Token Coin Trading

