M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $908.67

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 908.67 ($11.13) and traded as low as GBX 895.59 ($10.97). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 916 ($11.22), with a volume of 67,805 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($13.96) price objective on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of £494.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 972.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 908.77.

In related news, insider K Chandra Sekaran sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,061 ($13.00), for a total transaction of £148,540 ($181,945.12).

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile (LON:MPE)

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. It operates through Plantation Indonesia and Property Malaysia segments. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

