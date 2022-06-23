Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.48 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.49 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.53-$4.95 EPS.

Macy’s stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.92. 776,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,909,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.77. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Macy’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.83.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $113,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $26,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,340 shares of company stock valued at $729,547. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Macy’s by 297.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 664,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 497,141 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 156.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 22,349 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 31.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 138,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 32,816 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Macy’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

