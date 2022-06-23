Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60. 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03.

Marimaca Copper Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CROJF)

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties and projects in the United States and Chile. The company explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. Its flagship project is the Marimaca Copper project located in the Antofagasta Region of Chile.

