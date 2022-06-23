Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60. 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03.
Marimaca Copper Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CROJF)
