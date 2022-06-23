Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Insider Sells £135,795.77 in Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) insider Stuart Machin sold 99,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.68), for a total transaction of £135,795.77 ($166,334.85).

LON MKS traded up GBX 0.79 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 139.34 ($1.71). The company had a trading volume of 4,198,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,016,020. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a one year low of GBX 127 ($1.56) and a one year high of GBX 263 ($3.22). The company has a market cap of £2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 142.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 178.55.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKS. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 170 ($2.08) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.25) to GBX 215 ($2.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 165 ($2.02) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 206.13 ($2.52).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.