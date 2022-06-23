Maxi Investments CY Ltd Takes $3.12 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,000. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.8% of Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $122.16 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.36 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $136.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

