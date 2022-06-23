Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 844 Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 382.2% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,356.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

NYSEARCA IGLB opened at $52.79 on Thursday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.56 and a 12-month high of $72.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average is $61.40.

