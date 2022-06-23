Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Has $27.22 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,226 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 29.6% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $27,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,027,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

NYSE:KO opened at $61.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $265.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

