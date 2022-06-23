Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Has $358,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,996,000 after buying an additional 3,380,171 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,145,000 after buying an additional 1,246,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,178,000 after buying an additional 999,881 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $78.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.73 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

