Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 75,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 54,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $17.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

