Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,857 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,853,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,222,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,196,000 after buying an additional 933,145 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,542,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,674,000 after buying an additional 589,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 757,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,460,000 after buying an additional 475,613 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $89.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.77 and a 200-day moving average of $81.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

