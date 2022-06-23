Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions accounts for about 0.8% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.60.

MSI opened at $209.81 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.00.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

Motorola Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.