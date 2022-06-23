Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.53-$5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.53. The company had a trading volume of 184,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,890,711. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.38. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $754,593,000 after acquiring an additional 128,661 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Medtronic by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,452,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $161,117,000 after purchasing an additional 404,137 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Medtronic by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 809,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,767,000 after purchasing an additional 123,642 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $54,471,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 478,353 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,073,000 after buying an additional 62,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

