Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.53-$5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Medtronic stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.53. The company had a trading volume of 184,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,890,711. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.38. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.55.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $754,593,000 after acquiring an additional 128,661 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Medtronic by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,452,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $161,117,000 after purchasing an additional 404,137 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Medtronic by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 809,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,767,000 after purchasing an additional 123,642 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $54,471,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 478,353 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,073,000 after buying an additional 62,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
