MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,200 shares during the period. MetLife makes up about 1.7% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in MetLife were worth $34,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $7,651,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 442,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,320,000 after purchasing an additional 167,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.20. 53,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,571,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $73.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.