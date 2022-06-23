Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML – Get Rating) traded up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.06 and last traded at C$4.04. 832,799 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 798,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.96.
The firm has a market cap of C$395.36 million and a PE ratio of -20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 38.73, a current ratio of 38.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.15.
About Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML)
Further Reading
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
- The Rebound In Winnabego Is On
- Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
Receive News & Ratings for Millennial Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennial Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.