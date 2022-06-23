Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $57.59

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.59 and last traded at $57.99, with a volume of 1065 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.69.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.44.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $519.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

