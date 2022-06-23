Mint Club (MINT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $706,147.00

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and $706,147.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mint Club has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00025755 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.