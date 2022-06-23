Monument Capital Management Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.30. 83,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.60 and its 200-day moving average is $94.01. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

