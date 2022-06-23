Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 6,230 Price Target

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 6,230 ($76.31) price target by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,700 ($57.57) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($63.69) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($83.29) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,000 ($85.74) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($58.79) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,850.77 ($71.67).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,973 ($60.91) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,604.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,515.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($53.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,343 ($77.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($65.78), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($50,121.75).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

