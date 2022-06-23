Morgan Stanley Lowers Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Price Target to GBX 730

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 800 ($9.80) to GBX 730 ($8.94) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ATDRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($8.08) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 514 ($6.30) to GBX 498 ($6.10) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($9.80) to GBX 720 ($8.82) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Auto Trader Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $624.80.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDRY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 939,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,895. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.