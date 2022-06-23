Morgan Stanley Lowers Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Price Target to GBX 730

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2022

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRYGet Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 800 ($9.80) to GBX 730 ($8.94) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ATDRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($8.08) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 514 ($6.30) to GBX 498 ($6.10) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($9.80) to GBX 720 ($8.82) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Auto Trader Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $624.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDRY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 939,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,895. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10.

About Auto Trader Group (Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.