MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on July 26th

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th.

MSC Industrial Direct has a dividend payout ratio of 46.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to earn $6.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

NYSE MSM opened at $73.46 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $72.34 and a 52 week high of $92.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.10.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 4,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $368,550.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,109. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

