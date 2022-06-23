National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Trading Down 2.6%

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 2,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 11,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on National Bank of Greece from €4.00 ($4.21) to €4.50 ($4.74) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59.

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

