National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.32-$4.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NHI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut National Health Investors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

NHI opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.67. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $69.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 23.40, a current ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.65%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 53.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 7.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $736,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 27.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Health Investors (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.