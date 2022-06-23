Neo (NEO) One Day Volume Hits $53.90 Million

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Neo coin can currently be bought for about $9.24 or 0.00044498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neo has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $651.79 million and $53.90 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neo alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004812 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00108393 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.80 or 0.00399308 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00076337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001601 BTC.

About Neo

Neo is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.