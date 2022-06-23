NerveNetwork Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $141,794.00 (NVT)

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. NerveNetwork has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $141,794.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NerveNetwork (NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NerveNetwork is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

