Neutrino Dollar Price Reaches $1.01 on Major Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the US dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005138 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000312 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00070795 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000048 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars.

