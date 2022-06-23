Neutrino USD Price Reaches $0.99 (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $784.86 million and approximately $6.36 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004805 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00109436 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 52.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.66 or 0.00397473 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00076141 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00013958 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 790,426,225 coins and its circulating supply is 790,425,620 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.