New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Buys Shares of 5,785 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. AT&T makes up about 0.2% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195,486 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.48.

NYSE T traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.27. 657,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,702,772. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

