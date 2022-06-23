Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Trading Down 18.5%

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) shares were down 18.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $80.15 and last traded at $80.15. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.35.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NXPRF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nexans from €81.00 ($85.26) to €83.00 ($87.37) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Nexans from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.20 and a 200-day moving average of $89.23.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. It operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment provides cabling systems and smart energy solutions for buildings, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructures, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

