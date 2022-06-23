NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.44

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 169630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXE. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.87.

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,525,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after buying an additional 3,202,108 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 784.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,444,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after buying an additional 3,055,030 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,332,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,821,000 after buying an additional 2,473,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,133,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,740,000 after buying an additional 2,182,900 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

