NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Shares Up 1.2%

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.57 and last traded at $20.57. 2,161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 2,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47.

Get NEXON alerts:

About NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF)

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. It offers approximately 60 online games in 190 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NEXON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.