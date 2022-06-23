NextDAO (NAX) Market Capitalization Tops $771,223.36

NextDAO (NAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $771,223.36 and approximately $258,209.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00108764 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.90 or 0.00395334 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00075619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002259 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,370,466,776 coins and its circulating supply is 2,330,234,667 coins. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

