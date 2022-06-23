NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.2% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 24,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 304,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,767,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 586,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,721,000 after acquiring an additional 113,558 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE:NEE traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,073,438. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $150.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.