NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Posts Earnings Results

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. NextPlay Technologies had a negative net margin of 566.50% and a negative return on equity of 71.24%.

NXTP stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.94. NextPlay Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $3.68.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NextPlay Technologies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 418,384 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in NextPlay Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NextPlay Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 81,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

NextPlay Technologies, Inc, a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations. The company is based in Sunrise, Florida.

