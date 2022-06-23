NFTify (N1) Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week

NFTify (N1) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. In the last week, NFTify has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One NFTify coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTify has a market cap of $160,341.11 and approximately $869.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004827 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00109226 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.73 or 0.00351349 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00076441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00014065 BTC.

NFTify Coin Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

