NFTX Price Hits $25.77 (NFTX)

NFTX (NFTX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last week, NFTX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One NFTX coin can now be bought for approximately $25.77 or 0.00125553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX has a market capitalization of $10.60 million and approximately $79,530.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

NFTX alerts:

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 411,170 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

