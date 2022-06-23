NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,537 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 13.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 304.7% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 10,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 181,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $24,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 56.4% in the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 148,650 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,002,000 after acquiring an additional 53,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.96.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $104.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.48. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $165.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.