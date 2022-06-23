Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$9.41, with a volume of 16267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.76.

NSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$14.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$10.75 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Haywood Securities reissued a “tender” rating on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$575.28 million and a P/E ratio of 375.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.35.

Nomad Royalty ( TSE:NSR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$17.46 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 610.73%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. The company owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream, and other interests. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

