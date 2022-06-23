Norcros’ (NXR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of NXR opened at GBX 243 ($2.98) on Monday. Norcros has a twelve month low of GBX 211 ($2.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 351.32 ($4.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 240.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 272.24. The firm has a market cap of £216.64 million and a PE ratio of 7.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.10. Norcros’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

