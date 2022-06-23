O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,744 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 0.9% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,067,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.23.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $208.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.41 and its 200-day moving average is $242.01. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

