Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.22

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.22 and traded as low as $5.92. Ocean Bio-Chem shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 61,317 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.37.

Ocean Bio-Chem ( NASDAQ:OBCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $12.74 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ocean Bio-Chem’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 127,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 101.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 62,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

