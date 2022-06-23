Offshift (XFT) Trading Down 6.1% This Week

Offshift (XFT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One Offshift coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00002977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $3.43 million and $76,730.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,647.62 or 1.00257172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00037280 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00024725 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,597,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

