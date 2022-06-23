Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) is Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises about 6.6% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $235.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.98.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ODFL. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.71.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

