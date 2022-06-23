Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ONTX stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $25.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.81. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $7.52.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,889.38% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 188,116 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.