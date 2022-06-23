OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF) Shares Up 1%

OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 25.25 and last traded at 25.25. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 486 shares. The stock had previously closed at 25.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut OTP Bank Nyrt. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27,775.00 to $13,250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is 27.92.

OTP Bank Nyrt., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking services to retail clients, corporations and agricultural enterprises, and private and institutional investors in Hungary and internationally. It offers current, foreign currency, securities, long term investment, and retirement savings accounts; bank and business cards; agricultural, mortgage, and housing loans, as well as overdraft facilities; and invests in government and fixed income bonds, mutual funds, mortgages, shares, and certificates, stock exchange transaction orders, investment fund shares, and government securities.

