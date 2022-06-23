Oxen (OXEN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $380,252.00

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $18.14 million and $380,252.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,849.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,122.47 or 0.05383687 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00027995 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00266066 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.35 or 0.00558026 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.74 or 0.00579097 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00075145 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 58,801,086 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

