Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) Trading Up 0.1%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.42 and last traded at $20.41. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSCW. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 48,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF by 357.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 187,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 146,451 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000.

