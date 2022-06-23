PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CFO Howard Wilson Sells 16,194 Shares of Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CFO Howard Wilson sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $411,003.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 460,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,681,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Howard Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PagerDuty alerts:

On Friday, March 25th, Howard Wilson sold 60,336 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $2,132,877.60.

Shares of NYSE PD traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.17. 1,273,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,656. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.66.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PD. Cowen lowered their price target on PagerDuty to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on PagerDuty to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,174,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,210,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,078,000 after purchasing an additional 807,545 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,382,000. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,994,000 after purchasing an additional 626,823 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,626,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagerDuty (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.