PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CFO Howard Wilson Sells 16,194 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CFO Howard Wilson sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $411,003.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 460,270 shares in the company, valued at $11,681,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Howard Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Howard Wilson sold 60,336 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $2,132,877.60.

NYSE PD traded up $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $30.66. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 289,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at $559,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,152,000 after purchasing an additional 144,609 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on PagerDuty to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

